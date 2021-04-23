Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b rating. The stock had previously closed at $40.80, but opened at $42.13. Hancock Whitney shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 8,360 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

