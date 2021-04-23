Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $45.95 and last traded at $46.07. 7,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,741,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

Specifically, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,387,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,744,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,966,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,451,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $15,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

