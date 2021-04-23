Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.96, but opened at $74.43. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 1,124 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.