Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONCY. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

ONCY stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.