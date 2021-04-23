NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $688.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

