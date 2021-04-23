Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €277.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €277.00 ($325.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €249.93 ($294.04).

ETR VOW3 opened at €231.05 ($271.82) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €222.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €168.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

