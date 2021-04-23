Investors Buy High Volume of Energy Recovery Call Options (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,782 call options on the company. This is an increase of 290% compared to the average daily volume of 713 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other Energy Recovery news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 45,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $682,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 68,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares in the company, valued at $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,024. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $20.74 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. Analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.