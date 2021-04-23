Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) to Hold

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of MMI opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $892,575.00. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $256,572.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,252.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,687,000 after purchasing an additional 947,406 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

