Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,330 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,033% compared to the average volume of 203 call options.
Shares of OCDX stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.
About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.