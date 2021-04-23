Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,330 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,033% compared to the average volume of 203 call options.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $516.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.19 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

