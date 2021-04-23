Head-To-Head Review: FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) & GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FS KKR Capital and GAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% GAM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FS KKR Capital and GAM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00 GAM 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.88, suggesting a potential downside of 17.44%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than GAM.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and GAM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.25 $246.00 million $3.20 6.39 GAM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than GAM.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats GAM on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

About GAM

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. GAM Holding AG is based in Zurich, Switzerland with an additional office in Geneva, Switzerland and London, United Kingdom.

