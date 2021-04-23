Welbilt Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,519 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,320% compared to the average volume of 2,008 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,848,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.50 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

