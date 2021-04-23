ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $610.00 to $750.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $665.56 and last traded at $656.35, with a volume of 5748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $655.49.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASML. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ASML by 19.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,817,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,999,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $591.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.57. The company has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

