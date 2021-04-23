Mallard Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MACUU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 26th

Mallard Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MACUU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Mallard Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Mallard Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of MACUU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Mallard Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mallard Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

