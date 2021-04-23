European Biotech Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:EBACU) Quiet Period To End on April 26th

European Biotech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EBACU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 26th. European Biotech Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During European Biotech Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

