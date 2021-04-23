AF Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on April 28th (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

AF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AFAQU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 28th. AF Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AF Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQU opened at $9.95 on Friday. AF Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

About AF Acquisition

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

