Analysts Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post $739.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $745.20 million and the lowest is $728.00 million. Snap posted sales of $462.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SNAP stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $6,407,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 340.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at $4,835,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

