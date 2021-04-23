Andrew Prelea Purchases 25,000,000 Shares of Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) Stock

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) insider Andrew Prelea acquired 25,000,000 shares of Vast Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,613,012.80).

VAST stock opened at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.13. Vast Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.29 ($0.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Vast Resources Company Profile

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

