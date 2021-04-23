Andrew Prelea Purchases 25,000,000 Shares of Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) Stock

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) insider Andrew Prelea acquired 25,000,000 shares of Vast Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,613,012.80).
VAST stock opened at GBX 0.08 ($0.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.13. Vast Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.29 ($0.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.
Vast Resources Company Profile
