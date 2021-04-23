B. Riley Weighs in on Ladder Capital Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ladder Capital in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,593.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $494,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,609 shares of company stock worth $1,389,335 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,314,000 after buying an additional 653,860 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $13,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,485 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

