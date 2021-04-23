Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Saipem SpA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Saipem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
Saipem Company Profile
Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.
