Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Saipem SpA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Saipem in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SAPMF stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

