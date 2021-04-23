Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will earn $7.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.48 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.18.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $264.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.49. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $153.72 and a 12 month high of $266.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

