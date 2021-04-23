Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reduced by Analyst

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Open Lending in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Open Lending stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

