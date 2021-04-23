Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Down 40.5% Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $4,384.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003280 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.80 or 0.00377160 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 429.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DIMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.