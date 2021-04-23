Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Purchases £21,060 in Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £21,060 ($27,515.02).

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 198.77 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 425.12 ($5.55). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.09.

About Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

