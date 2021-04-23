Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPD. Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. PPD has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

