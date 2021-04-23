DA Davidson Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $378.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $347.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.23.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.02. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

