DA Davidson Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $378.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $347.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.
GS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.23.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $334.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.02. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The firm has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.
In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.