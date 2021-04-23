JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $172.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.91.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

