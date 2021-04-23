Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $81,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

