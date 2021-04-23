Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells £7,793,485 in Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 380,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.78), for a total transaction of £7,793,485 ($10,182,238.05).

John Christopher Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total transaction of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35).

On Monday, March 8th, John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total transaction of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 2,235 ($29.20) on Friday. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,240 ($29.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,797.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,509.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

