Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Peter Page Buys 30,000 Shares

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).
Shares of LON:CARR opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Friday. Carr’s Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.
Carr’s Group Company Profile
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
