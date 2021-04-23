Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Peter Page Buys 30,000 Shares

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Peter Page acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

Shares of LON:CARR opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Friday. Carr’s Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

