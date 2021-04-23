US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

TRGP opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $35.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,203,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

