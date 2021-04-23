Great-West Lifeco Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.50 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$35.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.64. The stock has a market cap of C$32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.30.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$86,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420 in the last ninety days.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

