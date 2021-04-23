Eight Capital Raises Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target to C$2.90

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.90 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROXG. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2.40 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Roxgold stock opened at C$1.94 on Tuesday. Roxgold has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$727.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

