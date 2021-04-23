Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 360 target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

