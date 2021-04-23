Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$32.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at C$13.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.23. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.50.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
