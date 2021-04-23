Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$32.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at C$13.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.23. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.50.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

