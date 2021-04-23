TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Laurentian raised their price objective on TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price target on TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cormark lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.50.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$97.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. TFI International has a one year low of C$34.85 and a one year high of C$103.28. The firm has a market cap of C$9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.69.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$422,762,116.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

