Reviewing Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) & VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $9.81 million N/A $7.63 million N/A N/A VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 7.09 $11.81 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 85.45% 26.42% 26.42% VOC Energy Trust 84.97% 17.77% 17.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats VOC Energy Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

