Critical Comparison: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of VivoPower International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Evergy and VivoPower International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.15 billion 2.83 $669.90 million $2.89 22.22 VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.37 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evergy and VivoPower International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 0 3 3 0 2.50 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evergy currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 12.75% 8.32% 2.71% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, meaning that its share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evergy beats VivoPower International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,800 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 13,000 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,620,400 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Evergy, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

