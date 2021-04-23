Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.75

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.75 ($0.91) and traded as high as GBX 99.28 ($1.30). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 98.14 ($1.28), with a volume of 7,271,279 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 82.80 ($1.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel purchased 15,191 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

