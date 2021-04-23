Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $2.45. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 478,732 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Performant Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 508,599 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.