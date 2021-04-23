Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $2.45. Performant Financial shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 478,732 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
