America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $5.78. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 118,703 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $343.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

