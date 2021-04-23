America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $5.78. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 118,703 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $343.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.
