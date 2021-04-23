Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) to “Buy”

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OBLG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.23. 46,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Oblong has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,990,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oblong during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

