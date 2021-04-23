Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $58.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $207,422.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,229,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,594 shares of company stock valued at $30,107,701 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,532,000.

Shares of LUNG stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 668,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,376. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24. Pulmonx has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

