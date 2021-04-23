NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $4.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $688.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $215.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.