Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Trading Up 8.3%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) shares were up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 127,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 395,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

