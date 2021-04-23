Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Achieves $52,129.40

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $52,129.40 and $1,711.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.15 or 1.00025259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00130912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000908 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001991 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

