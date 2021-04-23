$434.87 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post sales of $434.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $436.00 million and the lowest is $433.99 million. DocuSign posted sales of $297.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.48.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $90,008,534. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.87 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

