Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €47.40 ($55.76) and last traded at €47.40 ($55.76). Approximately 211 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.45 ($55.82).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 149.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.56.

About Isra Vision (ETR:ISR)

ISRA VISION AG focuses on the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of products, systems, equipment, and services in the areas of machine vision, automation, software, and robot technology in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Automation and Surface Vision segments.

