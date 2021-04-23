The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCKT. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 172,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 251,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCKT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 106,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.13 million, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

