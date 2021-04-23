Belt (BELT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.59 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $79.57 or 0.00159604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $64.59 million and approximately $22.77 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00274945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00025359 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.11 or 0.01011105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,380.13 or 0.99042856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.40 or 0.00628588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

