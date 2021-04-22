Analysts Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $329.29

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $9.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,805. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $136.48 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

